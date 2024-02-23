Mother of teen accused of killing 16-year-old at Snellville party now charged

The mother of a teenager suspected of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a party in Snellville last week is now facing charges, according to court records.

Lakeisha Freeman, 40, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail just after midnight Friday on charges of tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. She is accused of telling her son, 17-year-old Keegan Gates, to delete his text messages and social media accounts, “which she knew was relevant to the ongoing homicide investigation,” a warrant for her arrest states.

Gates allegedly shot and killed Nasir Davis during a large fight at a party in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway the night of Feb. 17, according to the GBI. Snellville police asked the state agency to take over the investigation.