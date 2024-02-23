Mother of teen accused of killing 16-year-old at Snellville party now charged

The mother of a teenager suspected of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a party in Snellville last week is now facing charges, according to court records.
Lakeisha Freeman, 40, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail just after midnight Friday on charges of tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. She is accused of telling her son, 17-year-old Keegan Gates, to delete his text messages and social media accounts, “which she knew was relevant to the ongoing homicide investigation,” a warrant for her arrest states.
Gates allegedly shot and killed Nasir Davis during a large fight at a party in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway the night of Feb. 17, according to the GBI. Snellville police asked the state agency to take over the investigation.
Gates was booked into the jail the following day. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
He is also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement after he allegedly “failed to immediately stop while being chased by ... (a) patrol vehicle which displayed flashing blue lights” soon after the shooting, according to an arrest warrant.
That night, police got a call about the fight around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they heard gunfire and then found Davis, who had been shot in the chest, officials said at the time. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
Investigators believe Davis and Gates knew each other. Authorities have not released any other details about the case.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Snellville police at 770-985-3555 or the GBI’s Atlanta office at 770-388-5019.
