Man killed after fight leads to gunfire in Snellville, police say

A man is dead after being shot in the chest in Snellville late Saturday, according to authorities.

Snellville police responded to the 1900 block of Scenic Highway around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of fight happening among a large number of people. As officers were arriving, they heard gunshots, officials said.

Soon after, they came across a man shot in the chest at the scene. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and later died.