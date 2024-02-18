Man killed after fight leads to gunfire in Snellville, police say

A man is dead after being shot in the chest in Snellville late Saturday, according to authorities.
Snellville police responded to the 1900 block of Scenic Highway around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of fight happening among a large number of people. As officers were arriving, they heard gunshots, officials said.
Soon after, they came across a man shot in the chest at the scene. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and later died.
The area of Scenic Highway where the shooting occurred is home to a couple of shopping centers and several restaurants. It’s also near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
A motive is unclear, and no information was provided regarding a possible suspect in the shooting.
“This is an active investigation and no additional details can be shared at this time,” police said.
