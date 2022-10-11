Mother, 8-month-old boy spared from hail of bullets in Clayton County drive-by

Ewing told the news station she’s unaware of anyone who would want to harm her or her child, and she believes the shooters must have mistaken her for someone else.

“When you shoot at a baby and a female, that just speaks volumes within yourself,” she said.

Clayton County police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they have no leads, and while the security footage shows the suspect’s vehicle, it’s not clear enough to make out a license plate number. License plate reading cameras in the area did not capture a vehicle matching that description, and no other security cameras were located in the area, police said.

With no other leads to go on, police said they are closing the case due to lack of evidence.