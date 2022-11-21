MONDAY’S WEATHER: Thanksgiving week off to frigid start, but warmer temps ahead

Much of the state has been catching colder-than-normal temperatures for the past week, thanks to a blast of cooler air blowing in from Canada, but that front has started to lift out and is being replaced by warmer air coming in from the Pacific Ocean, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“It is a strange week. We’re kind of moving all over the place this week,” he said, but noting that conditions are looking good for those planning on traveling for the holiday.