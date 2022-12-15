Missing Clayton County 11-year-old girl ‘may be in danger,’ police say

An 11-year-old girl who ran away from her Clayton County home Tuesday is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Officers responded to the Jonesboro home of R’Kayla Briggs around 4 p.m., about 20 minutes after family members said she left without permission carrying a packed bag, Clayton police said. At the time, R’Kayla’s relatives told investigators they believed the child had left with an adult man and that she had been planning this “for some time.”
When R’Kayla’s case was announced Wednesday, police said their investigation indicated she was either in the area of Macon and Bibb County or traveling to Texas. In an update Thursday, they said the girl is still thought to be in Georgia.
Investigators now believe she “may be in danger,” police said Thursday. Authorities have not identified the man R’Kayla is with, or how old he is.
R’Kayla’s parents told Channel 2 Action News their daughter deleted her social media accounts and has not been answering her phone. They believe she met the man on Instagram before running away, Channel 2 reported.
“Parents, we encourage you. Check phones. Check internet. You never know,” Kenicia Moss told the news station. “R’Kayla, we love you. We love you, girl. Come home.”
Police asked for help locating R’Kayla but warned the public against derailing their investigators.
“Since this investigation has started, we have had many external parties interrupt or interfere with the progress of this investigation,” police said on social media.
Anyone who sees R’Kayla or has any type of contact with her is asked to immediately call 911.
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com