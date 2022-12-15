Missing Clayton County 11-year-old girl ‘may be in danger,’ police say

R’Kayla’s parents told Channel 2 Action News their daughter deleted her social media accounts and has not been answering her phone. They believe she met the man on Instagram before running away, Channel 2 reported.

“Parents, we encourage you. Check phones. Check internet. You never know,” Kenicia Moss told the news station. “R’Kayla, we love you. We love you, girl. Come home.”

Police asked for help locating R’Kayla but warned the public against derailing their investigators.

“Since this investigation has started, we have had many external parties interrupt or interfere with the progress of this investigation,” police said on social media.

Anyone who sees R’Kayla or has any type of contact with her is asked to immediately call 911.