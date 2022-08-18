Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with swastika

City crews removed what appeared to be a swastika from Midtown’s famed rainbow crosswalk after the latest act of vandalism on the iconic display at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
The Atlanta Police Department’s LGTBQ Liaison Unit was notified Wednesday by Zone 5 units about the vandalism and responding officers found the symbol spray painted on the crosswalk.
“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew— in the rain — to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street,” Michael Smith, spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens, said in a release. “We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner.”
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
An investigation is underway.
The crosswalk was damaged multiple times by skid marks from street racing in February, resulting in metal plates being installed in the area. Recently, the sidewalk was changed to test diagonal crosswalks at the 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue intersection.
The crosswalks were installed for Atlanta Pride in 2015. In 2017, a year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced that the rainbow crosswalks would become permanent in recognition of the contributions of the city’s LGBTQ community.
