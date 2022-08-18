Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized with swastika

The Atlanta Police Department’s LGTBQ Liaison Unit was notified Wednesday by Zone 5 units about the vandalism and responding officers found the symbol spray painted on the crosswalk.

“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew— in the rain — to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street,” Michael Smith, spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens, said in a release. “We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner.”