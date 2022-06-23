Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them

Sheriff’s deputies in Middle Georgia fatally shot a man who they say pointed a gun at them Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Upson County deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to a home on North Street in Thomaston, a small town west of Macon, Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a news release. They encountered a man, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Charles “Chuck” Gravitt, who had allegedly been intoxicated and was causing a disturbance with a handgun.
Gravitt had already fired two rounds before deputies arrived, according to the release. When deputies arrived, he was behind the home holding a Glock 9 mm and pointed it at himself, at which point deputies asked him to put the gun down. However, Kilgore said Gravitt then pointed the gun at deputies.
The deputies sought cover and again asked him to put the gun down, but he refused and pointed the gun at one deputy, who fired his weapon and wounded Gravitt, the release states.
Gravitt was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting investigation was turned over to the GBI. The state agency has not confirmed it is investigating and has not released any other details.
If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, or if you are concerned for someone else, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support. Call 1-800-273-8255.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author