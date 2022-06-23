Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them

Upson County deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to a home on North Street in Thomaston, a small town west of Macon, Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a news release. They encountered a man, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Charles “Chuck” Gravitt, who had allegedly been intoxicated and was causing a disturbance with a handgun.

Gravitt had already fired two rounds before deputies arrived, according to the release. When deputies arrived, he was behind the home holding a Glock 9 mm and pointed it at himself, at which point deputies asked him to put the gun down. However, Kilgore said Gravitt then pointed the gun at deputies.