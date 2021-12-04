Metro Atlanta teen killed by police in Florida campus incident

A Clayton County teenager was shot and killed Friday by police on his Florida college campus.
Melbourne police responded at 11 a.m. to the Florida Institute of Technology, where Alhaji M. Sow, 18, of Riverdale, had been seen wielding in a threatening manner, according to police.
Police gave no indication of why Sow allegedly had the weapon. Officers, accompanied by campus security, went into a campus building that they’d been told Sow had entered.
“During the confrontation the male lunged at the police officer with the weapon resulting in the Melbourne police officer and FIT security officer both discharging their firearms striking the male,” Melbourne police said in an emailed statement. “Officers attempted life saving measures; however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene.”
Sow was a sophomore studying aeronautical science, Florida Tech said. Prior to that, he’d attended Georgia Military College and North Clayton High, according to a LinkedIn page that appeared to belong to him.
Police said an officer was injured, but no details of the injury were released. School officials said on Facebook that there were no serious injuries other than Sow’s.
A relative of Sow’s declined to comment Saturday when reached by phone, other than to say he needed to mourn.
“My heart goes out to everyone in pain,” T. Dwayne McCay, the president and CEO of Florida Tech, said in a statement on Facebook. “I mourn any loss of life, while I also remain steadfastly thankful for the men and women who invest their lives in protecting us.”
