X

Metro Atlanta man charged in brutal double stabbing in tiny N.C. town

Credit: Bertie County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bertie County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A Newton County man has been charged with murder, rape and multiple other felonies in connection with a brutal double stabbing that rattled a tiny town in northeast North Carolina.

Aulander is a township with less than a thousand residents in Bertie County, about 20 miles south of the Virginia border and about 115 miles northeast of Raleigh. In February, sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing call and found an 80-year-old woman dead and her 62-year-old caretaker in critical condition, but no suspect.

The victims were identified as Lan Thi Rawls, who died, and Rochelle Harrell, who was flown to a hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, due to the severity of her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. According to Fox 8 in Greensboro, Rawls was a beloved member of the Aulander community known as the “Tootsie Roll Lady” due to her habit of giving children candy while out walking. Harell remains in the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

More than six weeks after the Feb. 20 stabbing, officials identified Robert Tyjuan Reid of Covington as the suspect. Reid was located in Georgia and arrested on charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping, among other counts, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not say why Reid was in Aulander when the incident took place or what motive led him to allegedly stab the two women. Officials did not share Reid’s age, but he appears to be significantly younger than both Rawls and Harrell.

In late February, shaken residents of Aulander held a vigil in Rawls’ honor, Fox 8 reported.

“She would always come by, walk by, and give the children stuff in town. Tootsie Rolls … that’s why we called her the ‘Tootsie Roll Lady’,” James Futrell told the news station. “And during Christmastime, the holidays, she would always walk by and pass out candy.”

North Carolina officials thanked law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and Georgia for their help in locating Reid, including the Covington Police Department. Local officials have not said how Reid was located or if he was already in jail in Newton when he was charged with the crimes in Aulander.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
9h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
11h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia off to a record-warm start in 2023, new data shows
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI: Man shot, officer injured during fight at Atlanta Sanitation Substation
1m ago
‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
46m ago
Hall County deputies shoot wanted man who pointed gun at them, agency says
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
19h ago
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
9h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top