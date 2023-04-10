Metro Atlanta man charged in brutal double stabbing in tiny N.C. town

Officials did not say why Reid was in Aulander when the incident took place or what motive led him to allegedly stab the two women. Officials did not share Reid’s age, but he appears to be significantly younger than both Rawls and Harrell.

In late February, shaken residents of Aulander held a vigil in Rawls’ honor, Fox 8 reported.

“She would always come by, walk by, and give the children stuff in town. Tootsie Rolls … that’s why we called her the ‘Tootsie Roll Lady’,” James Futrell told the news station. “And during Christmastime, the holidays, she would always walk by and pass out candy.”

North Carolina officials thanked law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and Georgia for their help in locating Reid, including the Covington Police Department. Local officials have not said how Reid was located or if he was already in jail in Newton when he was charged with the crimes in Aulander.

