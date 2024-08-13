Meth found hidden in celery at farmers market; largest seizure in metro Atlanta

“The wholesale value of this is over $3 million,” Murphy said. “The significance is that this is an unbelievable amount of drugs to be shipped at one time. It also shows the confidence of the cartel behind this.”

“Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store,” he added.

Georgia is a “produce terminal for the southeastern United States, and if drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility for food contamination,” Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “We are going to exert efforts every single day to ensure this type of activity does not take place and they are not able to use places like the state farmers market to purport their criminal activity.”

The meth has not been tested to determine if it has been laced with fentanyl, agents said, but added that it is unlikely. Drug shipments from Mexico typically are not tainted by other drugs. It’s lower-level dealers who cut the meth with cheaper fentanyl in order to sell a larger quantity and therefore make sales more profitable, Channel 2 Action News reported.