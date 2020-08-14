Member of Atlanta family accused in terror plot deemed incompetent

Due to trouble getting oxygen during birth, Abdul-Ghani had many medical problems and experienced seizures and cognitive and developmental delays. Authorities have said they believe the child may have died because, rather than giving him seizure medicine, his father performed rituals to rid him of evil spirits.

Federal officials charged the group with kidnapping because Abdul-Ghani’s mother didn’t give permission for him to be taken on the trip to northern New Mexico; she thought Wahhaj was just taking the boy to a park in Clayton County. Wahhaj is the only defendant who doesn’t face kidnapping charges, because federal law generally holds that a parent can’t be charged with kidnapping their child.

The 11 living children who were found at the site were taken into custody by New Mexico child protective workers.

The defendants, all held without bond, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.