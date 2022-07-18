McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Henry County bank Monday after they were able to see through the suspect’s attempt to disguise himself as an elderly woman.
The man entered the Chase Bank in McDonough wearing a white wig, floral dress, orange gloves and a black face mask and presented an employee with a note demanding money, according to police. The suspect, who was also carrying a pink bag, told the employee he had a gun, McDonough police said.
After taking the money, the man left the bank and drove away in a small, white SUV. Police said it could be a newer-model Lexus, but no tag could be seen.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective William Poss at the McDonough Police Department by calling 470-878-1091 or emailing wposs@mcdonoughga.org. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
