McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman

The man entered the Chase Bank in McDonough wearing a white wig, floral dress, orange gloves and a black face mask and presented an employee with a note demanding money, according to police. The suspect, who was also carrying a pink bag, told the employee he had a gun, McDonough police said.

After taking the money, the man left the bank and drove away in a small, white SUV. Police said it could be a newer-model Lexus, but no tag could be seen.