ajc logo
X

McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman

A man is accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch in McDonough while disguised as a woman, authorities said.

Credit: McDonough Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
A man is accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch in McDonough while disguised as a woman, authorities said.

Credit: McDonough Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Henry County bank Monday after they were able to see through the suspect’s attempt to disguise himself as an elderly woman.

The man entered the Chase Bank in McDonough wearing a white wig, floral dress, orange gloves and a black face mask and presented an employee with a note demanding money, according to police. The suspect, who was also carrying a pink bag, told the employee he had a gun, McDonough police said.

After taking the money, the man left the bank and drove away in a small, white SUV. Police said it could be a newer-model Lexus, but no tag could be seen.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective William Poss at the McDonough Police Department by calling 470-878-1091 or emailing wposs@mcdonoughga.org. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
5 shot, including 13-year-old, at condemned Forest Cove apartments 6h ago
‘Breakdown’ Episode 5: The out-of-state witness subpoenas
12h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
1h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
1h ago
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments
1h ago
The Latest
UPS driver shot during fight at DeKalb shopping plaza, cops say
2m ago
Gainesville man guilty of choking, biting former partner at Circle K
2h ago
Suwanee man charged, accused of raping woman he met on dating site
4h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top