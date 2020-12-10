X

Mayor, police chief to take questions from youth at Thursday forum

FILE -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance campaigns for Joe Biden, then the Democratic presidential nominee, in Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2020. Bottoms has made affordable housing a priority, proposing a $1 billion public-private initiative to improve access to housing in Atlanta. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and interim police chief Rodney Bryant are expected to field questions tonight on issues including law enforcement relations and social justice.

The forum is being sponsored by the Police Athletic League. Specially selected Atlanta youth will make up the audience.

Equality, racism and education reform are among the other topics up for discussion. Bottoms and Bryant will be joined on the panel by Microsoft VP and Chief Digital officer Jacky Wright, Extended Stay America Executive VP Kevin Henry, and actor and author Dondre Whitfield.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here.

