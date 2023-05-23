BreakingNews
Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
Mayor, city leaders to address partial collapse of crane in Midtown

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders are expected to discuss the partial collapse of a Midtown crane during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The gathering will be held at Atlanta Fire Station 15 located on 10th Street. Dickens will be joined by fire Chief Rod Smith and police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Four people were injured when a crane working on a high-rise apartment building partially collapsed Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street following reports of a possible fire, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson. When firefighters arrived, they located the damaged crane and the four injured, who were identified by officials as construction site employees.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter and photographer will be in attendance.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

