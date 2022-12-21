Massive house fire that killed 4 in South Fulton ruled arson; $10K reward offered

Multiple people were trapped inside the two-story Oswego Trail home as it burned the morning of Oct. 19. A total of 12 people from two families had been in the house that day, South Fulton fire spokesman Lt. Eric Jackson said Wednesday. Five of them were taken to the hospital in the immediate aftermath, and four bodies were found later that day and the next.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified three of the four deceased victims. On the day of the fire, 47-year-old Latosha Outlor was found along with a man who has yet to be identified. The following day, 49-year-old Tanya Harris and her granddaughter, 7-year-old Hailey Harris, were found.