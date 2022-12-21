ajc logo
Massive house fire that killed 4 in South Fulton ruled arson; $10K reward offered

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A fire that ravaged a South Fulton home in October and left four people dead, including a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother, appears to have been set intentionally, investigators determined.

Multiple people were trapped inside the two-story Oswego Trail home as it burned the morning of Oct. 19. A total of 12 people from two families had been in the house that day, South Fulton fire spokesman Lt. Eric Jackson said Wednesday. Five of them were taken to the hospital in the immediate aftermath, and four bodies were found later that day and the next.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified three of the four deceased victims. On the day of the fire, 47-year-old Latosha Outlor was found along with a man who has yet to be identified. The following day, 49-year-old Tanya Harris and her granddaughter, 7-year-old Hailey Harris, were found.

“Based on information uncovered in our investigation at the scene and through subsequent interviews, we now believe the fire was intentional,” South Fulton fire Chief Chad Jones said in a statement.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The house was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived just a few minutes after the 911 call came in around 5 a.m., Jackson said. They had to attack the blaze from the outside as the roof began to cave in and its floors and stairwell collapsed.

Investigators said they have identified more than one person of interest but did not disclose any details about how the people are connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 800-282-5804. Officials are offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the fire.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

