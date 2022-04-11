Massachusetts man charged in rape of 14-year-old girl arrested in East Point

The Fulton sheriff’s office’s part in the investigation began after the Falls River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out for help in locating Roque Ivan Garcia-Ortiz, who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, officials said. He is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of rape of a child with force.

Authorities did not say why Garcia-Ortiz came to Atlanta, but they said they were worried he was planning to flee.