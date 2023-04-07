X

Masked suspect wanted in terrifying attack of woman in Buckhead, cops say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A woman was walking to work in Buckhead during the morning hours last week when she felt something grab her neck from behind. Moments later, she was allegedly attacked by a masked man, beaten and nearly raped as he kept her out of view from passing cars.

Atlanta police on Friday asked the public for help identifying the alleged attacker in the March 30 incident. Investigators said he was seen on surveillance video wearing a black ski mask at a Buckhead intersection just minutes after the brutal 20-minute attack.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the 3100 block of Peachtree Street about a sexual assault. The woman told police she was heading to work around 6:50 a.m. when a man walked past her. Soon after, she said she was choked from behind and pushed into a parking lot in the 3100 block of Piedmont Road, the report stated. She fought back, but the man punched her in the face, chipping her tooth, she said.

He continued to push her away from the nearby road as cars drove past, then threatened to kill her with a knife if she continued to struggle, according to the report.

Police said the suspect placed the woman in a chokehold again and hit her until she felt tired and dizzy. He then got her to the ground, removed both of their pants and told her to stop fighting, the report stated.

The woman eventually managed to get back to her feet. However, the suspect warned he would kill her if she went to the police, and said he knew people that “will find her” if she did, according to the report. After she begged that she wouldn’t tell authorities, police said he let her go.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A sexual assault kit was completed and DNA was taken from the victim.

Police said she was able to point out the suspect in surveillance footage, which was released Friday morning. It was taken from a garage camera and a nearby intersection in Buckhead.

The suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask, black pants and light colored shoes.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

