Masked suspect wanted in terrifying attack of woman in Buckhead, cops say

The woman eventually managed to get back to her feet. However, the suspect warned he would kill her if she went to the police, and said he knew people that “will find her” if she did, according to the report. After she begged that she wouldn’t tell authorities, police said he let her go.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A sexual assault kit was completed and DNA was taken from the victim.

Police said she was able to point out the suspect in surveillance footage, which was released Friday morning. It was taken from a garage camera and a nearby intersection in Buckhead.

The suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask, black pants and light colored shoes.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.