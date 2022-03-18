Marietta man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his father

Attaway shot his father “execution style” in the basement of the family’s Marietta home in September 2018, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Authorities said he became angry when his father ordered him to find employment. Investigators said Attaway used a 9mm from the family’s weapons collection.

The younger Attaway initially blamed his father’s death on an unknown assailant. He called 911 and told dispatchers he found him dead when he came home.

“I don’t know who did this, ma’am,” Attaway said, according to 911 call records. “Somebody has entered my house when I was away and they shot my father. He is dead.”

Attaway later confessed to his mother and sister that he was the gunman, prosecutors said.

Investigators found the gun he used and discovered other evidence to tie him to the killing. They also had his confession to family members.

Attaway has remained in lockup at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center for the past 31/2 years, booking records show.

During the leadup to trial, he was declared mentally incompetent, then later deemed fit to stand trial by state psychologists, the AJC reported in April 2021.

“This is such a tragic case,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said in the news release. “This family was irrevocably changed by Attaway’s actions. Hopefully, the healing process can now begin for this family.”