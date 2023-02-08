Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl

A Marietta man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes, including rape, committed against an 11-year-old girl, Cobb County officials said.
Armando Ramos, 40, was sentenced to 22 years in prison followed by 18 years on probation, Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said.
Ramos’ abuse was discovered Aug. 10, 2020, when the victim told her father she had been molested, Broady said. Cobb police opened an investigation and performed a forensic interview with the girl, during which she revealed she had also been raped by Ramos. Later that day, he was arrested on one count each of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, along with three counts of child molestation.
Ramos was indicted and pleaded guilty to all of those charges, Broady said.
Ramos has remained in the Cobb County Jail without bond since he was booked in August 2020.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC