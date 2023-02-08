Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl

Armando Ramos, 40, was sentenced to 22 years in prison followed by 18 years on probation, Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said.

Ramos’ abuse was discovered Aug. 10, 2020, when the victim told her father she had been molested, Broady said. Cobb police opened an investigation and performed a forensic interview with the girl, during which she revealed she had also been raped by Ramos. Later that day, he was arrested on one count each of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, along with three counts of child molestation.