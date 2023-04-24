Alleged DUI driver arrested in Canton wreck that killed father of 6

A man accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash in Cherokee County was arrested Friday, police said.
Kevin Phyfe is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle, Canton police said. The Marietta man was released on bond the day after his arrest.
The charges stem from a March 18 crash that killed Sebastian Alonzo Domingo, 40, of Ellijay, and injured another man, according to police.
At about 5:30 p.m., Canton officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-575 just south of Riverstone Parkway. There, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado and a blue Honda Accord with extensive damage.
According to police, Phyfe was driving the truck in the wrong direction in the northbound lane when he struck the Honda head-on.
Domingo, who was a passenger in the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Guatemalan native was a father of six, according to his obituary.
The driver of the Accord was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. He was released a few days later and continues to recover at home, police said. Phyfe was also seriously injured in the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 770-720-4883.
