Man’s body found in Etowah River in Cherokee County

A man’s body was pulled from the Etowah River over the weekend, the Canton Police Department said Monday.
Officers were called to the river, north of the Waleska Street bridge, around 4 p.m. Saturday. There, Cherokee County firefighters assisted with removing the body from the water, police said.
“The deceased is only being described as an adult male at this time until positive identification is obtained and notification of next of kin is made,” Canton police posted on social media.
The GBI is conducting an autopsy.
Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720-4883.
