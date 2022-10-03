ajc logo
Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A body was found floating in the Chattahoochee River near a Roswell park Monday morning, officials confirmed.

The man was found around 11:30 a.m. by passersby on the boardwalk at Willeo Park, just across the river from the Cherokee Town and Country Club and upriver from Morgan Falls, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman confirmed. The body appears to be an adult man, Channel 2 Action News reported, but officials have not shared his identity.

The body was recovered from 59-degree water by Roswell firefighters and the Cobb County emergency services dive team just before noon, the DNR said. His remains were turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will work with Roswell police to determine his cause of death.

No further information has been released, including when the man may have died and if foul play is suspected.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
