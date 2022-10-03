Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park

The man was found around 11:30 a.m. by passersby on the boardwalk at Willeo Park, just across the river from the Cherokee Town and Country Club and upriver from Morgan Falls, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman confirmed. The body appears to be an adult man, Channel 2 Action News reported, but officials have not shared his identity.

The body was recovered from 59-degree water by Roswell firefighters and the Cobb County emergency services dive team just before noon, the DNR said. His remains were turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will work with Roswell police to determine his cause of death.