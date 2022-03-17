Man, woman injured in shooting at Lawrenceville apartments

The victims, a man and a woman, arrived at Northside Hospital just 10 minutes after officers responded to the Oaks at New Hope apartments to investigate the shooting, according to Lawrenceville police. The department got a call around 2:15 a.m. about unknown trouble at the complex, located on New Hope Road east of Ga. 124.

“While en route, an additional caller reported that there were multiple gunshots behind building 5 at this location,” police spokesperson Lt. Jake Parker said in a news release. “When officers arrived, they found a vehicle damaged by gunfire, a pistol laying on the ground, and spent shell casings in the parking lot.”