Man, woman injured in shooting at Lawrenceville apartments

Gunshots were reported behind building 5 at the Oaks at New Hope apartment complex Thursday morning. Lawrenceville police found spent shell casings and a gun in the parking lot, and two victims later arrived at a hospital.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two people turned up at a Gwinnett County hospital Thursday morning after being shot at a Lawrenceville apartment complex, police said.

The victims, a man and a woman, arrived at Northside Hospital just 10 minutes after officers responded to the Oaks at New Hope apartments to investigate the shooting, according to Lawrenceville police. The department got a call around 2:15 a.m. about unknown trouble at the complex, located on New Hope Road east of Ga. 124.

“While en route, an additional caller reported that there were multiple gunshots behind building 5 at this location,” police spokesperson Lt. Jake Parker said in a news release. “When officers arrived, they found a vehicle damaged by gunfire, a pistol laying on the ground, and spent shell casings in the parking lot.”

Detectives were sent to the hospital to speak with the victims, who said they were “engaged in an illegal transaction when a dispute occurred,” Parker said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, the spokesperson said no other details were available Thursday, including suspect information. The conditions of the two victims were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Russell at 770-670-5062 or by email at mrussell@lawrencevillepd.com.

Featured
