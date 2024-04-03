Man who killed girlfriend on her 36th birthday to serve 25 years

Explore Roswell murder suspect arrested after hospital standoff

Hall’s relative called police to check on Vucelich. After she was discovered dead, Hall could not be found, Roswell police said at the time.

“The investigation led to the identification of Hall as the primary suspect, but he could not be immediately located,” a police spokesman said.

One of Hall’s family members had driven him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was met by Gainesville police and Hall County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Gainesville police said Hall ran from officers but was eventually discovered outside an unoccupied building of the hospital holding a gun.

About an hour later, Hall was taken into custody without further incident and released to Roswell police, who charged him with murder.

Investigators did not release details about a possible motive.

Within weeks of his arrest, Hall was released on $130,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. In March 2021, more than 4,000 people signed an online petition requesting that Hall’s bond be revoked, but he remained free.

“His bond should be revoked because this man still continues to be a threat to MANY,” the petition stated.

In October 2021, a Fulton grand jury indicted Hall on murder charges.