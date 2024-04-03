Crime & Public Safety

Man who killed girlfriend on her 36th birthday to serve 25 years

Kelly Huber Vucelich was fatally shot inside of a Roswell apartment on Jan. 16, 2021.

Credit: The Huber Vucelich Family

Credit: The Huber Vucelich Family

By
16 minutes ago

After killing his girlfriend on her birthday, Jason Scott Hall told a relative she had been shot, according to police. But he left out one important detail: Hall was the one who had shot her.

When Roswell officers arrived at the couple’s Chattahoochee Circle apartment, they found Kelly Huber Vucelich dead from a gunshot wound around 12:45 a.m. It was her 36th birthday: Jan. 16, 2021.

On Tuesday, Hall pleaded guilty in Vucelich’s death and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the victim’s family. Hall, 39, who has been free on bond, was ordered to report to the Fulton County jail by 9 a.m. Friday to begin his sentence. He will not be eligible for parole.

ExploreRoswell murder suspect arrested after hospital standoff

Hall’s relative called police to check on Vucelich. After she was discovered dead, Hall could not be found, Roswell police said at the time.

“The investigation led to the identification of Hall as the primary suspect, but he could not be immediately located,” a police spokesman said.

One of Hall’s family members had driven him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was met by Gainesville police and Hall County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Gainesville police said Hall ran from officers but was eventually discovered outside an unoccupied building of the hospital holding a gun.

About an hour later, Hall was taken into custody without further incident and released to Roswell police, who charged him with murder.

Investigators did not release details about a possible motive.

Within weeks of his arrest, Hall was released on $130,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. In March 2021, more than 4,000 people signed an online petition requesting that Hall’s bond be revoked, but he remained free.

“His bond should be revoked because this man still continues to be a threat to MANY,” the petition stated.

In October 2021, a Fulton grand jury indicted Hall on murder charges.

