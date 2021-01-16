Roswell murder suspect arrested after hospital standoff

A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her Roswell apartment was arrested at a Gainesville hospital Saturday morning after an hourlong standoff with officers, authorities said.
Jason Hall, 36, was taken into custody at Northeast Georgia Medical Center about 4 a.m., approximately three hours after police said he killed his girlfriend.
Officers responded to the Crest of Riverside apartments along Chattahoochee Circle about 12:45 a.m. after one of Hall’s family members called police and asked them to check on the woman, Roswell police spokesman Lt. Zachary Frommer said.
According to police, Hall notified the relative that his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kelly Vucelich, had been shot. When police arrived at the apartment, they discovered the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
“The investigation led to the identification of Hall as the primary suspect, but he could not be immediately located,” Frommer said, adding that a lookout was issued to surrounding agencies.
One of Hall’s family members drove him to the hospital about 3 a.m., where he was met by Gainesville police and sheriff’s office deputies, authorities said. Gainesville police said Hall ran from officers, but was eventually discovered outside an unoccupied building of the hospital holding a gun.
“De-escalation, crisis intervention and life-saving techniques were used for nearly an hour in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution,” Gainesville police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, officers were able to diffuse the situation and take the subject into custody without incident or injury.”
Following the standoff, Hall was turned over to Roswell police. He was charged with murder and booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained Saturday evening without bond.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.