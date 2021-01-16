Roswell murder suspect arrested after hospital standoff

One of Hall’s family members drove him to the hospital about 3 a.m., where he was met by Gainesville police and sheriff’s office deputies, authorities said. Gainesville police said Hall ran from officers, but was eventually discovered outside an unoccupied building of the hospital holding a gun.

“De-escalation, crisis intervention and life-saving techniques were used for nearly an hour in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution,” Gainesville police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, officers were able to diffuse the situation and take the subject into custody without incident or injury.”

Following the standoff, Hall was turned over to Roswell police. He was charged with murder and booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained Saturday evening without bond.

