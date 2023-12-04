Man who kidnapped, killed Atlanta bartender begins serving life sentence

In the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2021, Abdulrab was returning to her home in Chosewood Park in southeast Atlanta from her bartending job at Revery VR Bar in Midtown when she was kidnapped outside her house, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

A witness called 911 around 5 a.m. after seeing a woman being forced into an SUV at gunpoint, according to Atlanta police. While officers were still investigating the kidnapping, another 911 call came in an hour later reporting gunfire in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way. Investigators determined the calls were related.

A witness spotted Abdulrab’s body nearly four hours later, as police were preparing to canvass the area. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 27-year-old had been shot multiple times.

Brinkley was identified as a person of interest and Atlanta police requested help from troopers in stopping his SUV, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Brinkley struck a vehicle in Griffin before he was taken into custody. He did not know Abdulrab, authorities said.

Family members and friends remembered Abdulrab as a bright light, and a former manager said she was funny, quirky and disarming.

“Everyone looked forward to seeing Mariam at work, on both sides of the bar,” Dillon Knight said after her death. “She was a hard worker with a great finesse for making people feel welcome and appreciated. She had a huge heart and would go well out of her way to help out or provide for folks.”

A mural of Abdulrab was painted on Wylie Street, and flowers were left on the ground below in the days after her death.

“Everyone who met her couldn’t get enough of her,” her brother, Ali Abdulrab, said weeks after her death. “She made people feel better. It was just her thing. She did it without even thinking about it.”

An investigation by the AJC revealed that Brinkley’s criminal history began at a young age and, after serving time behind bars, he seemed to fall through the cracks of the justice system.

“We really don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Abdulrab’s brother said. “From what we’ve learned, it seems like it could easily happen. After everything I’ve learned, I don’t feel safe for other people.”