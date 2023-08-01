Man who fatally shot suspected car burglar convicted of murder in DeKalb

An Atlanta man who shot and killed another man he believed was breaking into his car in 2017 has been convicted of murder, officials said.

Josiah Gilbert, 31, was found guilty on charges of felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a statement.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Marcus Mitchell of Decatur, according to Gilbert’s indictment.

The shooting took place June 23, 2017, outside Gilbert’s apartment on Candler Road, an area in DeKalb that falls just inside Atlanta’s city limits. Gilbert told police he heard someone breaking into his car so he grabbed his handgun, Boston said. The defendant shot Mitchell in the back of the head from about 40 yards away.

Gilbert is set to be sentenced at a hearing Aug. 25, Boston said.