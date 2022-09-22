Man who fatally shot DeKalb auto shop worker sentenced to life in prison

According to Boston, Grace drove his car off an embankment at the tire shop and asked Holder and some of his fellow employees for help. As they tried to push the car back onto the pavement, a part fell off Grace’s car and he became angry. After arguing with Holder, Grace shot the tire shop employee in the head.

While the incident was unfolding, police were conducting a traffic stop nearby. After the shooting, Grace left the scene on foot and witnesses ran to alert the officers.

Two officers located Grace and followed him as he walked away, accompanied by a man who had been a passenger in his car. The officers saw Grace throw his gun over a fence and took him into custody shortly after. Police released body-worn camera footage of the arrest, which shows one of the officers saying, “He just threw the gun!”

Grace was arrested after a brief chase.

At trial, Boston’s team called witnesses who identified Grace as the shooter and presented forensic evidence against him. The weapon Grace threw away matched the casings at the scene, and he had residue from firing a gun on his hands.

Grace was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.