Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run of TV news editor arrested in Atlanta

A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a TV news editor in Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested Monday in northeast Atlanta, officials said.
On Jan. 21, Erin Simanskis was on her way home from her job at WRAL News, where she worked as a researcher and assignment editor, when she was involved in a fender bender during a snowstorm, the news station reported. The 63-year-old stepped out of her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver and was hit by a van.
The driver of the van, identified as Aldair Leon-Ollusa, 27, left the scene.
Leon-Ollusa was arrested by Atlanta police and U.S. marshals at a home on Irwin Street. He was taken to the Fulton County jail, where he awaits extradition to North Carolina. He also has an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold, according to online jail records.
The man faces multiple charges, including hit-and-run, driving too fast for conditions and having an open container of alcohol, WRAL reported.
