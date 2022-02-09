Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run of TV news editor arrested in Atlanta

On Jan. 21, Erin Simanskis was on her way home from her job at WRAL News, where she worked as a researcher and assignment editor, when she was involved in a fender bender during a snowstorm, the news station reported. The 63-year-old stepped out of her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver and was hit by a van.

The driver of the van, identified as Aldair Leon-Ollusa, 27, left the scene.