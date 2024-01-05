Man wanted in fatal double shooting in SW Atlanta arrested in L.A., extradited

A man suspected of fatally shooting two men in southwest Atlanta last year was arrested in Los Angeles and recently booked into the Fulton County jail, officials confirmed.

Marcasio Darville, 21, faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested in late November at the L.A. airport, Atlanta police said. He was extradited to Atlanta last week.

Darville is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Justine Mitchell and 28-year-old Devon Boyd on July 27. They both were shot in the head and body, according to arrest warrants. The incident unfolded at an apartment complex on Peyton Place, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harland Terrace neighborhood.