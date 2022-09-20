ajc logo
Man waiting for ride-share service shot 7 times in SE Atlanta

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man who was waiting for his ride-share driver at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday morning was shot seven times, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The shooting took place at the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt. Zion Road, Channel 2 reported. Officers were responded to the complex on a call for a person shot and remained there around 6 a.m., according to the news station.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police told told Channel 2. He had been shot in his arms, legs and the side of his stomach, but was able to speak to police when they arrived, the news station reported.

The man told police he was waiting for a ride-share driver when another man walked up to him and began shooting, according to Channel 2. The suspected shooter then fled in a red SUV.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. No further details have been released, but police expect to share further information later Tuesday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

