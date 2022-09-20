Man waiting for ride-share service shot 7 times in SE Atlanta

The shooting took place at the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt. Zion Road, Channel 2 reported. Officers were responded to the complex on a call for a person shot and remained there around 6 a.m., according to the news station.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police told told Channel 2. He had been shot in his arms, legs and the side of his stomach, but was able to speak to police when they arrived, the news station reported.