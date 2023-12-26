Man taken into custody after fatal stabbing at DeKalb home on Christmas Day

A man was taken into custody Christmas Day in a fatal stabbing at a DeKalb County home, police said.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Toney Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after getting a report of a person stabbed. According to police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells, the victim and suspect were involved in a fight that turned physical.

At some point during that fight, Wells said the suspect stabbed the victim to death. The name of the victim was not released.