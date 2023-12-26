Man taken into custody after fatal stabbing at DeKalb home on Christmas Day

A man was taken into custody Christmas Day in a fatal stabbing at a DeKalb County home, police said.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Toney Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after getting a report of a person stabbed. According to police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells, the victim and suspect were involved in a fight that turned physical.
At some point during that fight, Wells said the suspect stabbed the victim to death. The name of the victim was not released.
The suspect remained at the scene after the stabbing and was taken into custody without incident, Wells confirmed. The name of the suspect and his charges were not provided by authorities.
