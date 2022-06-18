ajc logo
X

Man suspected of killing Clayton County father arrested in Michigan

Brandon Williams-Griffin, whose suspected in the killing of his father, was arrested in Michigan.

Combined ShapeCaption
Brandon Williams-Griffin, whose suspected in the killing of his father, was arrested in Michigan.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

An argument between a father and son turned deadly earlier this month in Clayton County, and police say the suspected killer was arrested in Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Brandon Williams-Griffin was arrested during a sting at an auto auction in Detroit, where the 38-year-old suspect was slated to buy a car, according to news reports.

Clayton County officers, U.S Marshals and Detroit police converged to make the arrest on Detroit’s east side.

Williams-Griffin was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

ExploreClayton County police seek man accused of killing father at birthday party

The killing happened June 10 in the 3500 block of Meadow Ridge Court in Rex. Police said Williams-Griffin was in town from Detroit to celebrate his father, Joseph Griffin’s, 78th birthday. The two men got into an argument and Williams-Griffin shot his father, police said.

Griffin later died and Williams-Griffin fled the scene.

Police issued a bulletin for the suspect Tuesday, publicly asking for tips on his whereabouts.

The suspect’s brother, Joe Griffin Jr., told Channel 2 that Williams-Griffin suffers from mental illness. He will be extradited back to Clayton County to be prosecuted, according to authorities.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling2h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
3h ago
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
16h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
13h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
13h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
11h ago
The Latest
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
2h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
3h ago
Deputies: Maintenance worker caught smuggling drugs, cell phones into Fulton jail
3h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
16h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top