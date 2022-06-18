Man suspected of killing Clayton County father arrested in Michigan

An argument between a father and son turned deadly earlier this month in Clayton County, and police say the suspected killer was arrested in Michigan on Friday afternoon.
Brandon Williams-Griffin was arrested during a sting at an auto auction in Detroit, where the 38-year-old suspect was slated to buy a car, according to news reports.
Clayton County officers, U.S Marshals and Detroit police converged to make the arrest on Detroit’s east side.
Williams-Griffin was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The killing happened June 10 in the 3500 block of Meadow Ridge Court in Rex. Police said Williams-Griffin was in town from Detroit to celebrate his father, Joseph Griffin’s, 78th birthday. The two men got into an argument and Williams-Griffin shot his father, police said.
Griffin later died and Williams-Griffin fled the scene.
Police issued a bulletin for the suspect Tuesday, publicly asking for tips on his whereabouts.
The suspect’s brother, Joe Griffin Jr., told Channel 2 that Williams-Griffin suffers from mental illness. He will be extradited back to Clayton County to be prosecuted, according to authorities.
