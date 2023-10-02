Man stabbed to death outside CVS near Greenbriar Mall

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed behind a CVS store near Greenbriar Mall on Sunday night.

Officers responded at around 8 p.m. to the southwest Atlanta retail pharmacy, located in a shopping plaza on Headland Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds outside the CVS, which had closed at 6 p.m., police said.

Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to authorities. As of Monday afternoon, his identity was not released as next of kin had yet to be notified, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

No motive was provided, and it’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

Two hours later, police were called to a home about six miles away in the Capitol View neighborhood, where a man was found shot and lying in a driveway. The man, who was not publicly identified, died at a hospital, police said. A SWAT team later conducted a sweep of the residence after homicide investigators made a “narcotics connection” upon their arrival, Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Suspects have not been identified in either incident, and both remain under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.