Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex

An arrest warrant charging 25-year-old Rakwon Brooks with murder has been issued in connection with the death of 19-year-old Quakari Freeman, the DeKalb sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Brooks remains at large and authorities advise anyone who spots him to not approach him.

On July 1, officers said they were called to Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road and found Freeman dead in the parking lot from a gunshot wound at about 10:10 p.m. The investigation revealed that Brooks and the teen were familiar with each other prior to the incident, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.