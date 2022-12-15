ajc logo
X

Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Police are trying to locate a man accused in the July death of a teenager at a DeKalb County townhouse community, officials said.

An arrest warrant charging 25-year-old Rakwon Brooks with murder has been issued in connection with the death of 19-year-old Quakari Freeman, the DeKalb sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Brooks remains at large and authorities advise anyone who spots him to not approach him.

ExplorePolice investigate shooting death at DeKalb townhouse complex

On July 1, officers said they were called to Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road and found Freeman dead in the parking lot from a gunshot wound at about 10:10 p.m. The investigation revealed that Brooks and the teen were familiar with each other prior to the incident, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.

It’s suspected that a verbal dispute preceded the shooting, but Smith did not say what the argument was about.

Credit: Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home

Credit: Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Rakwon Brooks is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack7h ago

Credit: TNS

Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
4h ago

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No more runoffs? Georgia election chief seeks change after GOP losses
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
3h ago
UPDATE: Person whose burned body found near Fulton County Airport shot to death
3h ago
Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
4h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
6h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top