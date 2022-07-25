ajc logo
Man sought in shooting that injured 2 at Atlanta gas station

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and injuring two people at a northwest Atlanta gas station July 17.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Police released photos Sunday of a man accused of shooting two people at a northwest Atlanta gas station a week prior, police said.

On July 17, officers were called to a Citgo in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 2:15 a.m. and found a victim shot in front of the station, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Another victim was found shot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Fairburn Road, according to Avery. Both were conscious and taken to a hospital.

The victims told police they were standing in front of the gas station when the suspect walked across the street to the Citgo and began shooting. Avery said the gunman then fled the scene.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the victims knew the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

