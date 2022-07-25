Man sought in shooting that injured 2 at Atlanta gas station

On July 17, officers were called to a Citgo in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 2:15 a.m. and found a victim shot in front of the station, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Another victim was found shot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Fairburn Road, according to Avery. Both were conscious and taken to a hospital.

The victims told police they were standing in front of the gas station when the suspect walked across the street to the Citgo and began shooting. Avery said the gunman then fled the scene.