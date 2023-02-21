X
Man shot while dropping off co-worker at DeKalb apartments

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Victim subsequently crashed into building

A man was shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex while dropping off a co-worker Sunday when someone opened fire from a balcony, police said.

DeKalb officers arrived at the complex on Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area around 5 a.m. and found a 28-year-old man sitting in a Dodge Charger that had crashed into the building, according to police.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder that was not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said. He told investigators he had given a co-worker a ride home when another person shot him.

Police did not say if the victim was the intended target.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

