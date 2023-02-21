Man shot while dropping off co-worker at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb officers arrived at the complex on Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area around 5 a.m. and found a 28-year-old man sitting in a Dodge Charger that had crashed into the building, according to police.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder that was not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said. He told investigators he had given a co-worker a ride home when another person shot him.