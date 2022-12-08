ajc logo
Man shot, then hit by car at East Point gas station, police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

East Point police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and subsequently run over in the parking lot of a gas station Thursday morning.

The victim was spotted lying in the parking lot of a BP station on Lakewood Avenue just south of Langford Parkway at about 4:30 a.m. At first, detectives assumed he was the victim of a hit-and-run before determining he had been shot, according to police Capt. Allyn Glover.

It is possible the driver who hit the man did so accidentally, Glover said. It was not clear when the victim was shot, and his identity was not released.

The Georgia State Patrol was called to assist in the investigation Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 404-559-6200 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

