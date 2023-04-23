X

Man shot several times near I-285 in DeKalb after argument, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Perimeter in DeKalb County on Friday evening, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 10:50 p.m. to a person shot in the 4600 block of Memorial Drive outside Decatur. When officers arrived, they found the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to authorities, the man got into an argument prior to the shooting, which remains under investigation. Police have not provided information about a suspect.

The incident occurred near the United Inn & Suites motel on Memorial Drive. Several police vehicles and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Georgia House, mayoral candidate facing kidnapping, assault charges in Cobb
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Franklin Graham and David Jeremiah to attend tribute to Charles Stanley
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
16h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
16h ago

Credit: AP

Five players on the Falcons’ draft radar
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross
1h ago
Ex-Georgia House, mayoral candidate facing kidnapping, assault charges in Cobb
3h ago
Cops: 1 seriously injured in multivehicle crash on I-285 West in Sandy Springs
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top