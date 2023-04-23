Man shot several times near I-285 in DeKalb after argument, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Perimeter in DeKalb County on Friday evening, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded around 10:50 p.m. to a person shot in the 4600 block of Memorial Drive outside Decatur. When officers arrived, they found the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
According to authorities, the man got into an argument prior to the shooting, which remains under investigation. Police have not provided information about a suspect.
The incident occurred near the United Inn & Suites motel on Memorial Drive. Several police vehicles and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News