Man shot several times near I-285 in DeKalb after argument, police say

DeKalb police responded around 10:50 p.m. to a person shot in the 4600 block of Memorial Drive outside Decatur. When officers arrived, they found the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to authorities, the man got into an argument prior to the shooting, which remains under investigation. Police have not provided information about a suspect.