Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb County police Sgt. Lynn Shuler (center) looks over the scene of a fatal shooting at the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb County police Sgt. Lynn Shuler (center) looks over the scene of a fatal shooting at the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating Thursday after a man was found shot multiple times and lying in the grass outside an apartment building in Scottdale.

Officers were called to the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found the man wounded behind a building. He died at the scene, according to DeKalb police Sgt. Lynn Shuler.

Sgt. Lynn Shuler (left) surveys a grassy area outside a breezeway where a man in his mid-20s was found shot multiple times Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

Sgt. Lynn Shuler (left) surveys a grassy area outside a breezeway where a man in his mid-20s was found shot multiple times Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

Sgt. Lynn Shuler (left) surveys a grassy area outside a breezeway where a man in his mid-20s was found shot multiple times Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

The victim, who has not been identified, appears to be in his mid-20s, and his connection to the complex is unknown, said Shuler, who is a member of the police department’s homicide unit. Shuler is hopeful their case will start coming together once the man is identified.

“Right now we are canvassing for witnesses and we are going to review video,” he said, adding that investigators had already located at least one witness.

Investigators have blocked off a grassy area outside a breezeway with crime scene tape while they gather evidence Thursday. The man’s body could be seen there.

DeKalb County police officers have blocked a grassy area outside a breezeway with crime scene tape after a man was found fatally shot Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

DeKalb County police officers have blocked a grassy area outside a breezeway with crime scene tape after a man was found fatally shot Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

DeKalb County police officers have blocked a grassy area outside a breezeway with crime scene tape after a man was found fatally shot Thursday morning at the Oak Forest Apartments in Scottdale.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

