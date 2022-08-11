Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb County police are investigating Thursday after a man was found shot multiple times and lying in the grass outside an apartment building in Scottdale.
Officers were called to the Oak Forest Apartments on Hatton Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found the man wounded behind a building. He died at the scene, according to DeKalb police Sgt. Lynn Shuler.
The victim, who has not been identified, appears to be in his mid-20s, and his connection to the complex is unknown, said Shuler, who is a member of the police department’s homicide unit. Shuler is hopeful their case will start coming together once the man is identified.
“Right now we are canvassing for witnesses and we are going to review video,” he said, adding that investigators had already located at least one witness.
Investigators have blocked off a grassy area outside a breezeway with crime scene tape while they gather evidence Thursday. The man’s body could be seen there.
