Man shot multiple times, killed at Clayton County apartment complex

A man was found dead Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Clayton County apartment complex.
Clayton police responded to the Pinebrooke Apartments in the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive south of Riverdale shortly after 7 p.m. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.
The man is not being identified until his family is notified, but police said he was in his late 40s.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released. It remains under investigation, a police spokesman said late Monday.
