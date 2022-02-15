Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man shot multiple times, killed at Clayton County apartment complex

Clayton police responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive south of Riverdale.

caption arrowCaption
Clayton police responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive south of Riverdale.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A man was found dead Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Clayton County apartment complex.

Clayton police responded to the Pinebrooke Apartments in the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive south of Riverdale shortly after 7 p.m. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The man is not being identified until his family is notified, but police said he was in his late 40s.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released. It remains under investigation, a police spokesman said late Monday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at downtown Atlanta apartments
33m ago
Carrollton police seeking man accused of making terroristic threats
11h ago
Fulton police release photo of man suspected in 2021 homicide
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top