Man shot multiple times at Westside Atlanta nightclub, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Underwood Hills, a neighborhood in Atlanta’s Upper Westside area, early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Revel, on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, just before 3:45 a.m. for a person shot, Atlanta police said. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private car.

The responding officers relocated to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He has not been publicly identified and police did not share any further information about this condition.

Witnesses who took the man to the hospital told investigators the shooting took place at the nightclub, but police have not released any additional details. The investigation is active.

Revel is located in a busy area for dining and shopping that is also home to the Works at Upper Westside and a Ballard Designs furniture store, and just across Chattahoochee Avenue from Topgolf.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

