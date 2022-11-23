ajc logo
X

Man shot multiple times at SE Atlanta gas station dies in hospital

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a southeast Atlanta gas station, police said.

Officers were called to the Pure gas station at 3015 Jonesboro Road about 7 p.m. regarding a person shot call. At the scene, police said a 30-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The victim’s name was not provided.

No details were released about what led to the shooting or if a suspect had been identified.

The gas station is just a few blocks away from Humphries Elementary School and about a mile from South Atlanta High School.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show6h ago

Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
7h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
6h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
6h ago

Class 2A blog: No surprise quarterfinalists
3h ago
The Latest

3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
2h ago
Lilburn home destroyed after blaze spreads from infrequently used fireplace
2h ago
Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
8h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top