Man shot multiple times at SE Atlanta gas station dies in hospital

A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening at a southeast Atlanta gas station, police said.
Officers were called to the Pure gas station at 3015 Jonesboro Road about 7 p.m. regarding a person shot call. At the scene, police said a 30-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The victim’s name was not provided.
No details were released about what led to the shooting or if a suspect had been identified.
The gas station is just a few blocks away from Humphries Elementary School and about a mile from South Atlanta High School.
