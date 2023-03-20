Man shot, killed after argument at Tucker motel; suspect remains at large

Officers were called to the motel at 1820 Mountain Industrial Boulevard after getting reports of a person shot just before 11:15 a.m., DeKalb County police said. At the scene, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the initial investigation, the victim became involved in an argument with the suspect that escalated to the point that both pulled guns and exchanged gunfire, police said. The victim, a man in his 30s who has not been publicly identified, was struck, but the suspect was able to run away.