BreakingNews
Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol
X

Man shot, killed after argument at Tucker motel; suspect remains at large

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

A man was killed and his suspected shooter remains at large after an argument at a Rodeway Inn in Tucker erupted into fatal gunfire Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to the motel at 1820 Mountain Industrial Boulevard after getting reports of a person shot just before 11:15 a.m., DeKalb County police said. At the scene, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the initial investigation, the victim became involved in an argument with the suspect that escalated to the point that both pulled guns and exchanged gunfire, police said. The victim, a man in his 30s who has not been publicly identified, was struck, but the suspect was able to run away.

Police have not located the suspect and did not say if the shooter had been identified. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bally Sports announces full Braves broadcast team for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session
5h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
4h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Man in custody after 3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
3m ago
Man fatally struck while crossing road in DeKalb; driver leaves scene
1h ago
Crash in SW Atlanta leaves 1 dead; driver in custody after 2nd wreck in DeKalb
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
6h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top