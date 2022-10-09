Man shot, injured by Marietta police after allegedly pointing rifle at officers

A man has been hospitalized after pointing a rifle at Marietta officers Saturday night, resulting in police shooting him, officials said Sunday.
The incident began around 10:30 p.m. when the Marietta Fire Department was called to a home on Frances Avenue in the historic Cherokee Heights neighborhood, not far from WellStar Kennestone Hospital. The 911 caller told dispatchers that his son was having a mental health crisis and was threatening to take his own life, police said in a news release.
When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the roof of the home with a rifle, according to the release. Police identified him only as a 25-year-old.
Firefighters immediately sought cover away from the suspect and requested a police response. When officers got there, they saw the man on the roof waving the rifle, according to the release.
The man refused commands to drop the weapon and instead raised it and pointed it at officers, police said. Officers fired their weapons and struck him before he dropped his weapon and surrendered.
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not described as life-threatening, according to police. No one else was injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, though the state agency has not yet released information.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
