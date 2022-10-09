ajc logo
X

Man shot, injured by Marietta police after allegedly pointing rifle at officers

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A man has been hospitalized after pointing a rifle at Marietta officers Saturday night, resulting in police shooting him, officials said Sunday.

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. when the Marietta Fire Department was called to a home on Frances Avenue in the historic Cherokee Heights neighborhood, not far from WellStar Kennestone Hospital. The 911 caller told dispatchers that his son was having a mental health crisis and was threatening to take his own life, police said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the roof of the home with a rifle, according to the release. Police identified him only as a 25-year-old.

Firefighters immediately sought cover away from the suspect and requested a police response. When officers got there, they saw the man on the roof waving the rifle, according to the release.

The man refused commands to drop the weapon and instead raised it and pointed it at officers, police said. Officers fired their weapons and struck him before he dropped his weapon and surrendered.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not described as life-threatening, according to police. No one else was injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting, though the state agency has not yet released information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay 4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘On Herschel’s team’: Top Republicans to visit Georgia to boost Walker’s bid
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
21h ago

Credit: AP

Braves will play Phillies, who eliminated Cardinals
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves will play Phillies, who eliminated Cardinals
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: GBI

GBI: Man with compound bow shot by officers in Columbus
18h ago
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
Suspect identified after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
4h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
21h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top