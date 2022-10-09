Man shot, injured by Marietta police after allegedly pointing rifle at officers

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. when the Marietta Fire Department was called to a home on Frances Avenue in the historic Cherokee Heights neighborhood, not far from WellStar Kennestone Hospital. The 911 caller told dispatchers that his son was having a mental health crisis and was threatening to take his own life, police said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the roof of the home with a rifle, according to the release. Police identified him only as a 25-year-old.