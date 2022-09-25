Man shot early Sunday outside Edgewood Avenue bar

A man was shot early Sunday an Edgewood Avenue bar, Atlanta police said. At least six other people have been victims in reported shootings at the site since August 2021.
In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department reported that officers responded to a person shot call around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Our Bar ATL at 339 Edgewood Ave. When they arrived, officers were informed the 34-year-old male, who was not identified, had apparently transported himself to the hospital.
The man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was alert, conscious and breathing, police said after meeting him at the hospital to check on his injuries. The department has launched an investigation.
Our Bar ATL has been the site of at least two other shootings in just over a year.
In December, three people were injured after someone allegedly starting shooting outside the bar and some of the bullets made their way into the building.
Two of those shot in the December incident told police they walked to Grady hospital for treatment of their wounds. A third person also walked to the medical facility, but it was not clear at the time how the victim was wounded.
In August of last year, three people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Authorities said someone in a car fired shots into the bar after business hours and injured two women and a man. All three were taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries, according to police.
