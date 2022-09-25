Man shot early Sunday outside Edgewood Avenue bar

In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department reported that officers responded to a person shot call around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Our Bar ATL at 339 Edgewood Ave. When they arrived, officers were informed the 34-year-old male, who was not identified, had apparently transported himself to the hospital.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was alert, conscious and breathing, police said after meeting him at the hospital to check on his injuries. The department has launched an investigation.