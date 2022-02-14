Man shot during home invasion at west Atlanta apartments

An Atlanta resident was injured Saturday morning when two gunmen entered his Adamsville apartment and started shooting.
The home invasion was reported about 11 a.m. at the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road, located just south of I-20. According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was said to be stable.
Investigators believe “two unknown males” entered the man’s apartment and one of them started shooting. The men then ran from the apartment, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
One person was detained at the scene Saturday but later released, according to Officer Steve Avery. The shooting remains under investigation, and it was not clear if the victim was targeted.
