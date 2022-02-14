Hamburger icon
Man shot during home invasion at west Atlanta apartments

The home invasion was reported about 11 a.m. at the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road in the Adamsville neighborhood.

The home invasion was reported about 11 a.m. at the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road in the Adamsville neighborhood.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

An Atlanta resident was injured Saturday morning when two gunmen entered his Adamsville apartment and started shooting.

The home invasion was reported about 11 a.m. at the Fairburn Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road, located just south of I-20. According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was said to be stable.

Investigators believe “two unknown males” entered the man’s apartment and one of them started shooting. The men then ran from the apartment, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

One person was detained at the scene Saturday but later released, according to Officer Steve Avery. The shooting remains under investigation, and it was not clear if the victim was targeted.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

