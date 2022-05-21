ajc logo
Man shot dead, found lying in street in NW Atlanta

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta after a body was discovered early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was gunned down overnight Friday in northwest Atlanta.

Officers who dispatched to reports at 3:15 a.m. Saturday of the shooting in the 350 block of Oliver Street found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The site is near Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood. Police said he was not alert, conscious or breathing, and Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Homicide detectives went to the scene to the investigate the deadly shooting.

