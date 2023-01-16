Man shot by officer after pulling gun at Gwinnett gas station, police say

Police said they received multiple calls around 4 a.m. about a man brandishing a firearm in the city. Following a search, an officer located the suspect’s vehicle at a Speedway gas station in the 3200 block of Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville Police officials said.

The officer approached the suspect at the gas station to speak with him, but the man pulled out a gun, police said. He was then shot by the officer, according to authorities.