Man shot by officer after pulling gun at Gwinnett gas station, police say

A man holding a firearm was shot by Snellville police early Monday in Gwinnett County and the incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities said.
Police said they received multiple calls around 4 a.m. about a man brandishing a firearm in the city. Following a search, an officer located the suspect’s vehicle at a Speedway gas station in the 3200 block of Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville Police officials said.
The officer approached the suspect at the gas station to speak with him, but the man pulled out a gun, police said. He was then shot by the officer, according to authorities.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is still being treated for his injuries as of Monday morning, police said, though his condition is unknown. The officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, according to authorities.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect, whose gun was found by police at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author