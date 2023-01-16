ajc logo
X

Man shot by officer after pulling gun at Gwinnett gas station, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A man holding a firearm was shot by Snellville police early Monday in Gwinnett County and the incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities said.

Police said they received multiple calls around 4 a.m. about a man brandishing a firearm in the city. Following a search, an officer located the suspect’s vehicle at a Speedway gas station in the 3200 block of Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville Police officials said.

The officer approached the suspect at the gas station to speak with him, but the man pulled out a gun, police said. He was then shot by the officer, according to authorities.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and is still being treated for his injuries as of Monday morning, police said, though his condition is unknown. The officer sustained a minor injury during the incident, according to authorities.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the officer or the suspect, whose gun was found by police at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta businessman and Morehouse president set for Mount Kilimanjaro trek
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
21h ago

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines Braves’ international signings
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
23h ago
Man dead after being shot in vehicle on I-75 in Clayton County
23h ago
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top