Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County

A man was shot at a McDonald’s located off Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
The DeKalb County Police Department responded to the fast-food restaurant around 8:30 p.m. Friday. At the scene, police found a man in his 40s in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. The man’s identity has not been released.
